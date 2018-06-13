WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Jason Jordan's return & future plans

Things are set to get interesting in the coming weeks

The prodigal son could be returning to RAW!

What's the story?

Jason Jordan was on the verge of a push when he got injured. As a result, he had to sit on the sidelines for WrestleMania with the WWE Universe impatiently awaiting his return.

According to a rumour that has been reported by Cageside Seats, Jason Jordan is expected to return on RAW after Money in the Bank 2018. He is expected to feud with none other than RAW Constable, Baron Corbin.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan was a part of American Alpha, a tag team that made waves both in NXT and on SmackDown Live. He was separated from the tag team and repackaged as Kurt Angle's kayfabe son on RAW.

Since his repackaging, Jordan has been pushed as a whiny babyface who gained a modicum of success when he captured the RAW Tag Team Championships with Seth Rollins as his partner. Rumours of his return have done the rounds for a while.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin was appointed as the Constable of RAW, an instrument to do Stephanie McMahon's bidding. I presume that upon his return, Jordan will side with his father and be his aide when he is at odds with Baron Corbin.

This rumour puts to rest the speculation that Jordan will return as a heel to feud with Angle in coming months. An interesting point to note is that Chad Gable, Jordan's former Tag Team Partner, is now on RAW.

What's next?

The RAW after Money in the Bank should be an interesting affair. It remains to be seen if Jordan will indeed make his comeback. If so, it should lead to some interesting situation over the coming weeks.

Are you excited to see Jason Jordan return to RAW again?

