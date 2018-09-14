WWE Rumor Mill: Big Update on Kurt Angle's WWE Return

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 2.13K // 14 Sep 2018, 10:53 IST

What plans are afoot for Angle's big return?

What's the story?

On the night after SummerSlam, we saw Stephanie McMahon send Kurt Angle on a vacation and put Baron Corbin in charge of RAW. How long is the current General Manager of RAW expected to stay on the sidelines then?

According to Cageside Seats, Kurt Angle could be back very soon indeed. It has not been made clear if Angle will return as a General Manager or as an active performer.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medalist and one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Despite the fact that he's not an active full-time wrestler, he was part of the best match at WrestleMania this year, according to a lot of fans.

Angle has been the babyface General Manager on RAW. He has been at odds with the heel commissioner, Stephanie McMahon. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin has also been a constant source of misery for Angle.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats has said that Kurt Angle will make a television return sooner rather than later, implying that we should see him back in the fold in no time at all. The heel locker room has been constantly attacking The Shield and his presence can potentially bring order back to RAW again.

There has been a lot of speculation that he's training for a return as an active wrestler. The speculation goes on to hint that we could see a feud between Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle when the legend returns. If so, that could be a very interesting feud.

What's next?

Right now, Hell in a Cell is the next big event coming our way this weekend. Kurt Angle is still away and Baron Corbin is running things on television right now. Could we see a surprise return from Angle this very weekend?