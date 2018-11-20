×
WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Storwman Injury Update 

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
216   //    20 Nov 2018, 23:20 IST

Down goes the Monster Among Men
What's the Story?

Braun Strowman was attacked last night on Monday Night Raw and was said to have suffered a "shattered elbow."

However, the latest update on Strowman reports that he has suffered a legitimate injury to his elbow.

In Case You Didn't Know

Strowman teamed with Finn Balor and Elias against Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in an elimination tag team match.

Towards the end of the match, Strowman was attacked by the opposing team and had his arm hit with a steel chair multiple times before Corbin crushed his arm with the steel steps.

The Heart of the Matter

PWInsider initially reported that Strowman's elbow injury was a work, but corrected the report and said that the injury is actually legitimate.

WWE believes the injury may be a minor issue that will allow Strowman to return in time for the TLC pay-per-view, but there is a chance surgery could reveal more issues with Strowman's arm.

The following is an excerpt from WWE's article regarding the nature of Strowman's injury:

WWE.com can confirm that Strowman sustained serious injuries in the attack, and is undergoing evaluation by WWE medical personnel to determine the extent of the damage.

The former Wyatt Family member required surgery for a previous elbow injury in 2017 which caused him to miss the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and for his match with Lesnar to be pushed back to the No Mercy pay-per-view.

Strowman was written off TV for over a month in order to have the surgery to fix his elbow issues after Roman Reigns struck his arm multiple times with a chair.

What's Next?

The TLC pay-per-view is five weeks away, which would mean the show would have to be booked differently if Strowman can't perform.

Strowman was booked in a TLC match with Corbin where Strowman's Universal Championship match and Corbin's status as Raw's General Manager are on the line.

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
