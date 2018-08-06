WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar may not be leaving WWE after SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar could sign a new contract with WWE

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in less than two weeks time, but this may not be the last we see of The Beast on WWE TV.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar attacked Raw General Manager Kurt Angle last week and the Olympic Gold Medalist has since stated that he will get revenge for the Champion's actions. Lesnar only signed a short-term contract with WWE following WrestleMania, which expires following his match in Brooklyn on August 19th.

There is a lot of talk of Lesnar going back over to UFC as soon as his deal with WWE comes to an end since he is expected to drop the title at SummerSlam and move back to UFC for a few months.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon could offer Lesnar another short-term deal with the company following SummerSlam, if they are hoping to cash in on the feud that is brewing between Angle and Lesnar. It appears that Angle is still determined to step back in the ring in the future and The Beast would be the perfect opponent.

"If Vince wants to keep him and show everyone that, ‘hey I outbid UFC for this guy’ and ‘I screwed UFC out of this championship’ and don’t ever think that Vince isn’t that guy, cause that’s Vince. He said via RingsideNews. The idea that that guy went on that big show and did that big angle and he’s not gonna do it, I mean that’s Vince - Vince lives for that stuff. Brock signed a three-month contract, a two-fight deal with WWE and it’s due again. I’m sure if Brock has his way he’ll sign another 3-month deal and tell UFC, ‘Hey I’m gonna do this again, just a couple more things."

Brock Lesnar is expected to drop the Universal Championship at SummerSlam especially since there are now three superstars who could take the title in Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Kevin Owens.

It is also reported that Lesnar is looking to sign short-term contracts with UFC and WWE because he will then be able to make more money.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar returns to Raw next week for the go-home episode and it will be interesting to see how Kurt Angle responds to his return.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will sign a new contract? Have your say in the comments section below...

