WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's Contract Status After Crown Jewel Revealed?

What's the story?

WWE's Crown Jewel PPV had several shocks and surprises, top of which was Brock Lesnar's squash victory over Braun Strowman to become the WWE Universal Champion, for the second time.

His win came as a surprise as many expected the WWE creative team to put the title on Strowman and give him a run with WWE's top belt, while Lesnar is also set to face off in the UFC, against Daniel Cormier sometime next year.

Here, we reveal Lesnar's contract status and if he will feature more frequently on WWE television in the future.

In case you didn't know...

In the match between Lesnar and Strowman for the vacant Universal title, the three-minute match ended after The Beast completed five F5s on The Monster Among Men, to finally get the win and become the first two-time WWE Universal Champion.

Strowman was attacked by RAW acting General Manager Baron Corbin prior to the match, which seemed to give Lesnar the advantage and then the victory.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Lesnar is set to be on WWE television for more time. The report states that The Beast has two more appearances in his contract.

One of those appearances will be at Survivor Series, where the current Universal champion will face the WWE Champion, AJ Styles, in a repeat of last year's match at the show. The report also states that the other match could be either at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Lesnar will also face off in the UFC, most likely against Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title, although the match has not been set yet. He has, although, got into USADA's testing pool.

What's next?

WWE haven't confirmed if Brock Lesnar will make an appearance on this week's RAW, but even if he does make an appearance, it is unlikely that he will wrestle.