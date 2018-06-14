WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesner's opponent for SummerSlam possibly revealed

Wrestling Observer gives us a possible spoiler about SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate

What's the story?

The next of the 'Big 4' pay-per-views of WWE - SummerSlam 2018- will take place on August 19th at the Barclay's Centre in New York for the fourth consecutive year.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now given a possible update regarding the status of Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

In case you didn’t know…

Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and has been the Champion since then. It was widely believed that WrestleMania 34 would see him drop the title to Roman Reigns and move on from WWE, possibly to the Octagon. But, the night after WrestleMania, WWE announced that Lesnar had signed a new deal with the company - speculated to be a per-match basis arrangement.

Reigns failed to win the title at WrestleMania and then again at the Greatest Royal Rumble within a month. Greatest Royal Rumble was the last time Lesnar defended the Universal Title, and it is speculated that his next match will only be at SummerSlam later this year.

The heart of the matter

The Big Dog has been booked in a strange manner post WrestleMania, and it almost seems like WWE is not very clear about how exactly they should book him going forward.

WON had earlier speculated that Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar was currently set to main event SummerSlam 2018, where Lesnar would finally drop the title and move on from WWE. But now, the Observer reports that this might not be the case, as Lesnar has not yet been confirmed for SummerSlam or any other WWE event for that matter. However, Reigns vs Lesnar is most probably still the working plan.

Without a possible MITB cash-in storyline available (as Reigns is not part of the MITB Ladder match), it remains to be seen how WWE plans to book Reigns vs Lesnar once again.

What's next?

Brock Lensar recently surpassed CM Punk's record (434-days) as the longest reigning World Champion of the Modern Era.

Roman Reigns will take on Jinder Mahal at Money In The Bank this Sunday in a singles match. Neither men will take part in the Ladder Match for the MITB briefcase.

What do you think about Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns main-eventing SummerSlam 2018? Let us know in the comments below.

