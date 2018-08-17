Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho to star in a movie along Hollywood Superstar?

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
645   //    17 Aug 2018, 16:43 IST

C
Chris Jericho

What's the story?

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, there is speculation that Chris Jericho will feature in a movie along with superstar Kevin Smith soon.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is a man who wears many hats; not only is he a legend in the WWE, but he is currently the IWGP Intercontinental Champion in NJPW and organizer of the first ever Rock 'n' Wrestling cruise.

Apart from Wrestling, Jericho is the lead vocalist for the band Fozzy and also hosts his famous podcast: Talk Is Jericho.

He was scheduled to take on The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, but was later replaced by Rusev. Here is what he had to say:

For me, at this point, whether they want me to be part of the Royal Rumble or work against Undertaker or work against Funaki in a Lingerie Match, whatever they want me to do there, I will. That's the good thing about my legacy and where I am at this point of my career. I can be the opening match or the main event, whatever it is, it's going to be good. Things changed, which is part of the world of WWE, happens all the time.

The heart of the matter

As if all of this was not sufficient, Jericho will now possibly be seen entering the world of cinema.

Rumors suggest that the former WWE Champion will be seen in a movie along with Kevin Smith soon.

What's next?

Chris Jericho has sparked speculation that he may even compete for other promotions in North America other than the WWE. But with his plate already full with so many ventures, only time will tell if that will happen.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 


The Undertaker Chris Jericho
Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
