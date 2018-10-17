WWE Rumor Mill: Could WWE be planning another huge fantasy match for Shawn Micheals?

WWE could be planning Daniel Bryan vs Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

Shawn Michaels returns to the ring for the first time in eight years next month, but it appears that WWE could have some interesting plans for The Heartbreak Kid in the coming months.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan once trained at Shawn Michaels' wrestling academy and it was HBK who made his return to WWE back in 2013 to referee the Hell in a Cell match between Bryan and Randy Orton when Michaels went on to superkick Bryan at the end of the match.

There is a lot of history between Michaels and Bryan and this has been well publicized by WWE over the past few years. As well as Bryan, other opponents that have been rumored for Michaels in the coming months include The Undertaker, AJ Styles, and Johnny Gargano.

The heart of the matter

Shawn Michaels has been rumored to be facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35, but Joe Peisich from Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast has reported that the plan could be for Daniel Bryan to take on Shawn Michaels in the coming months instead.

The initial report from a few months ago claimed that WWE has a plan for five matches for Michaels when he makes his return and that begins at Crown Jewel and could lead into Survivor Series, The Royal Rumble and WrestleMania next year.

What's next?

Shawn Michaels teams up with Triple H at Crown Jewel to take on the team of The Undertaker and Kane in Saudi Arabia, this is then expected to lead to a match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series.

Would you like to see Shawn Michaels take on Daniel Bryan in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below...