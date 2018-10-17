×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Rumor Mill: Could WWE be planning another huge fantasy match for Shawn Micheals?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
129   //    17 Oct 2018, 03:25 IST

WWE could be planning Daniel Bryan vs Shawn Michaels
WWE could be planning Daniel Bryan vs Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

Shawn Michaels returns to the ring for the first time in eight years next month, but it appears that WWE could have some interesting plans for The Heartbreak Kid in the coming months.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan once trained at Shawn Michaels' wrestling academy and it was HBK who made his return to WWE back in 2013 to referee the Hell in a Cell match between Bryan and Randy Orton when Michaels went on to superkick Bryan at the end of the match.

There is a lot of history between Michaels and Bryan and this has been well publicized by WWE over the past few years. As well as Bryan, other opponents that have been rumored for Michaels in the coming months include The Undertaker, AJ Styles, and Johnny Gargano.

The heart of the matter

Shawn Michaels has been rumored to be facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35, but Joe Peisich from Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast has reported that the plan could be for Daniel Bryan to take on Shawn Michaels in the coming months instead.

The initial report from a few months ago claimed that WWE has a plan for five matches for Michaels when he makes his return and that begins at Crown Jewel and could lead into Survivor Series, The Royal Rumble and WrestleMania next year.

What's next?

Shawn Michaels teams up with Triple H at Crown Jewel to take on the team of The Undertaker and Kane in Saudi Arabia, this is then expected to lead to a match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series.

Would you like to see Shawn Michaels take on Daniel Bryan in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Daniel Bryan Shawn Michaels
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: 'Dream match' planned for AJ Styles at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels could break his retirement
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Rumours from this week that should come true
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker Must...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Shawn Michaels vs The...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest comebacks by a WWE Superstar
RELATED STORY
3 Then vs Now WWE Dream Matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's huge future plans for Batista...
RELATED STORY
3 best opponents for Shawn Michaels if he decides to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us