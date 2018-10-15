WWE Rumor Mill: Crown Jewel will NOT go ahead as planned

Crown Jewel is reportedly OFF!

What's the story?

New Age Insiders have today reported that Crown Jewel will no longer go ahead as planned, a source has confirmed.

After reports emerged today that Crown Jewel is no longer listed on WWE.com and tickets are no longer on sale for the event, it has now been reported that the event will no longer take place as originally scheduled.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Crown Jewel was originally scheduled for November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after the resounding success of April's Greatest Royal Rumble. However, due to the controversy surrounding the disappearance and alleged assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, there have been calls for WWE to cancel the show and terminate their relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Our sources recently suggested that there's a "75%" likelihood of Crown Jewel being cancelled with our very own Daniel Wood reporting that the reason WWE have not yet confirmed the cancellation is because they are contractually obliged to stage the shows in Saudi Arabia, and are trying to minimise the potential legal recoil and financial loss to the company.

The heart of the matter

New Age Insiders broke the news today that Crown Jewel, as per their source, is most definitely not taking place as planned.

As per their live broadcast, they confirmed that, while other outlets are speculating otherwise, they received a definitive answer that the event will not take place in Saudi Arabia.

The NAI have broken several stories before regarding WWE signings and injuries and reported that they received confirmation at 1:49pm today, October 14th 2018, that the event is off. That isn't to say it won't go ahead, but it won't be going ahead in Saudi Arabia.

New Age Insiders note that it could go on as planned elsewhere and that no official announcement has been forthcoming as yet because WWE are currently working out the verbiage.

In a statement on their site, they said:

A source has confirmed to NewAgeInsiders.com that the WWE Crown Jewel network special, emanating from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 2, 2018, will not take place as scheduled.

We have reached out to WWE for further comment.

EXCLUSIVE

Reliable Sources are confirming #WWE WILL NOT be moving forward with #WWECrownJewel in Saudi Arabia as planned



We have reached out for official confirmation, more to follow #RAW #SDLive #CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/p8uN4sNwrA — The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) October 14, 2018

What's next?

Well, an announcement, I guess. Unless we hear anything officially from WWE, we should assume that the event will still be taking place live in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd, but with the event currently unfolding, you'd have to think that, at least right now, that isn't a complete certainty.

What do you think of the events that have unfolded? Should Crown Jewel go ahead? Let us know in the comments.