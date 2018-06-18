WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan advertised for huge event after current WWE deal ends

What does this mean for Daniel Bryan's WWE future?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 18 Jun 2018, 03:24 IST

Daniel Bryan is regarded as one of WWE and professional wrestling's top stars today

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the topic of WWE advertising Daniel Bryan for a huge event after his current WWE deal expires was expounded upon.

Apparently, Bryan is yet to re-sign with the WWE, which in turn has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding speculation that he could potentially appear at the “All In” indie wrestling event later this year.

In case you didn’t know…

After a lengthy stint as the General Manager of SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan received medical clearance to make a return to in-ring competition earlier this year.

While Bryan’s latest in-ring run has garnered him widespread praise from both fans and critics alike thus far, his current contract with the WWE is set to expire on September 1st, 2018.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer asserted that Daniel Bryan has not signed a new deal with the WWE as of yet.

Additionally, Meltzer insinuated that WWE is indeed advertising Bryan for the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia in October of this year—an event that takes place well after Bryan’s current WWE deal expires.

Furthermore, during a recent edition of Chris Jericho’s podcast “Talk Is Jericho”, Bryan revealed that he truly doesn’t know whether or not he could appear at All In which takes place this September 1st.

Industry experts believe that Bryan’s appearance at All In could be decided by the exact time when his contract with WWE ends, as Bryan himself isn’t aware whether his deal ends at August 31st midnight or extends all through September 1st.

What’s next?

All In—an event promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)—is set to take place at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 1st.

On the other hand, WWE Super Show-Down is scheduled to take place at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on October 6th.

Presently, Bryan is set to compete against Big Cass in a singles match at tonight's Money In The Bank PPV.

Should Daniel Bryan choose to re-sign with WWE, he’s likely to appear at the aforementioned Super Show-Down event.

Nevertheless, one ought to note that neither Bryan nor WWE have confirmed the signing of any new agreement with one another as of yet.

Would you like to see Daniel Bryan continue performing for the WWE? Sound off in the comments!