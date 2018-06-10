WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan has not signed a new contract

Could Daniel Bryan walk away from the WWE?

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan made an emotional return to the WWE ring earlier this year when WWE and its doctor cleared the wrestler to finally wrestle again.

His return was much-loved by fans and critics alike, but his contract will expire in a few months time and WWE haven't renewed it yet, as per the Observer.

In case you didn't know...

In February 2016, Bryan announced his retirement from wrestling due to a number of medical issues thanks to the number of concussions he suffered.

Bryan was one of the most 'over' wrestlers prior to his retirement and came at an inopportune time for him and the WWE.

He was then appointed the General Manager of SmackDown after the brand extension and performed well in his new role. Bryan and WWE announced that he would be returning to the ring in March after several doctors had cleared him.

The heart of the matter

The news that Bryan's contract will expire on September 1st, 2018 is not a closely guarded secret at all, as he himself has mentioned in podcasts that he will be free to wrestle elsewhere when his contract expires.

He even teased an appearance at Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' All In event, which will, coincidentally be on September 1st, 2018 - the day Bryan's contract expires.

But it looks like Bryan might stay, going by what he's said previously in interviews - if he's allowed to wrestle, he will stay.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan will continue his feud with Big Cass on SmackDown, and the two are set to face off once more at Money in the Bank, after their previous match at Backlash.

The PPV will be held at the Allstate Arena on June 17, 2018.