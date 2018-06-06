WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan now heavy favorite to main event WrestleMania 35

Could there be big plans for next year's WrestleMania?

Daniel Bryan could be on course to main event WrestleMania in just 10 months time

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan is now Sky Bet's odds-on favorite to main event next year's WrestleMania despite early reports that suggested the women of WWE would be making history.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan was only cleared to return to action back in March after more than two years on the sidelines when WWE's doctors refused to clear him to compete.

Bryan officially retired from WWE in February 2016 before he was given the job as General Manager of SmackDown Live a few months later.

In the time that he worked on SmackDown Live he and The Miz developed quite the feud and now that Bryan has been cleared to return, it is hoped that this feud will continue and it could even have a place in the WrestleMania main event.

The heart of the matter

Early reports suggested that the WrestleMania 35 main event was scheduled to see Charlotte take on Ronda Rousey, but new odds from Sky Bet now suggest that Bryan could be the one who is chosen to main event the show for the first time in five years instead.

According to WrestlingRumours.net, the former World Champion is featured in the odds more than anyone else, with 8 to 1 odds that the former IC Champion will take on Roman Reigns, a 12 to 1 chance he will continue his feud with The Miz, AJ Styles, or even have a fantasy match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Perhaps more shocking than all of the above, there is 25 to 1 odds that suggest that Bryan will wrestle The Beast Incarnate at the biggest event of the year instead.

What's next?

Bryan will face Big Cass at Money in the Bank next weekend and there could be plans for him to take on The Miz at SummerSlam, but there are reports that suggest that WWE officials are reluctant to push Bryan right now until he can prove that he can remain healthy and signs a long-term deal, since his current contract expires on September 1st.

Would you like to see Daniel Bryan take on The Miz, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles or even Brock Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of them all? Have your say in the comments section below!