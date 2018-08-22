WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan's Future Has Finally Been Decided

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.55K // 22 Aug 2018, 02:08 IST

Has Bryan signed a new deal?

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expires in just 10 days time but it is being reported that the former World Champion could have finally signed a new contract with WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan returned to the ring back in March when he was finally cleared after almost two years of being the General Manager of SmackDown Live.

The former World Champion has been part of a number of fantasy matches over the past few months since he was cleared to make a return, but his loss against The Miz at SummerSlam was seemingly a catalyst when it comes to him signing a new contract.

The fact that Brie and Bryan were part of a backstage segment following his loss to The Miz means that there is a lot more to come in this storyline and Bryan should be part of WWE in the months to come.

The heart of the matter

WrestlingNewsWorld recently reported that they have been told by their sources that Daniel Bryan has signed a new deal with WWE. The former World Champion has definitely left it down to the wire when it comes to resigning since his contract expires in just 10 days time.

Details of the deal are still yet to be revealed, but it is thought that the fact that Bryan lost at SummerSlam means that their feud is far from over and Bryan is likely set to collide with Miz once again at Hell in a Cell.

What's next?

The feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan will continue tonight on SmackDown Live and it's thought that Maryse and Brie Bella could be brought in to be part of the feud as well.

Do you think Daniel Bryan has signed a new WWE contract? Have your say in the comments section below...