WWE Rumor Mill: Dean Ambrose's heel turn wasn't originally scheduled to take place this week 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
1.02K   //    25 Oct 2018, 04:15 IST

WWE had other plans for Ambrose this week on Raw

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose turned on his long-time friend and rival Seth Rollins this week on WWE Raw, but this reportedly wasn't the original plan for this week's Raw.

In case you didn't know...

The news of Roman Reigns illness dominated this week's episode of Raw and because Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were shown fighting back the tears when they met Reigns at the top of the ramp, it was thought that the two friends would stay strong and win the Tag Team Championships for their fallen brother.

The duo did go on to become the Tag Team Champions by defeating Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler but after the match, Dean Ambrose hit Rollins with Dirty Deeds before he then unleashed an assault on The Architect that left the crowd in Rhode Island stunned.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez recently discussed Dean Ambrose's recent heel turn on The Wrestling Observer where he revealed that this was not the original plan for Monday Night Raw, but instead, it was set to take place at Survivor Series.

“He wasn’t even supposed to turn heel last night. The actual plan was that he was going to turn around Survivor Series and they moved it up and they specifically did it to capitalize on the emotions of a guy who’s home to fight for his life," he said via NODQ.

The Roman Reigns' news was the main reason for the change of plan so that Ambrose and Rollins had a storyline of their own outside of The Shield without Reigns.

What's next?

There are now reports that Rollins and Ambrose could be given the WrestleMania main event in Roman Reigns absence, which means that this feud could be a lengthy one for both stars.

Do you think WWE pulled the trigger at the right time with Ambrose's heel turn? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
