WWE Rumor Mill: Details emerge on Braun Strowman dealing with injuries

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 439 // 07 Nov 2018, 00:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Strowman charges to the ring to confront Acting RAW GM 'Constable' Baron Corbin.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Braun Strowman is dealing with some severe leg injuries, but competing through them, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn't know

Strowman debuted on RAW as a part of the Wyatt family, working alongside Erick Rowan, Luke Harper and leader Bray Wyatt.

After breaking away from the Wyatt family, Strowman established himself as the top monster on RAW, defeating fellow big men and veteran Superstars such as the Big Show and Kane.

For the past year, Strowman has been pushed more prominently on RAW, receiving multiple shots at the Universal Championship.

In April 2018, Strowman won the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside fan Nicholas, and won the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble later that same month in Jeddah.

Last week at Crown Jewel, Strowman lost to Brock Lesnar after the Universal Championship was vacated, making 'The Beast' the first person to hold the Universal Championship on multiple occasions.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that the 'Monster Among Men' is dealing with two fully blown-out knees, but is working through them whilst on the road.

The belief is that Strowman is feeling the pressure to perform, especially with Roman Reigns on hiatus with no date for return, following his leukemia diagnosis.

What's next?

Strowman will be a member of Team RAW in the upcoming 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination match where Strowman will team with Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, and two more un-announced Superstars.

WWE Survivor Series 2018 will take place on November 18, and will feature several RAW Vs. SmackDown Live matches, which has been a tradition of the pay per view since the 2016 Brand Extension.