WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Mae Young Classic matches being rehearsed beforehand

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
813   //    08 Aug 2018, 00:12 IST

Elite performers such as Toni Storm are set to be featured in the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament
What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a few rather intriguing backstage details on the upcoming Mae Young Classic (MYC) tournament were revealed.

Apparently, all 32 competitors in the Mae Young Classic have been rehearsing their matches well in advance for the highly-awaited tournament. Besides, the dates of said rehearsals have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

The inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic took place last year—with current NXT Superstar Kairi Sane winning the MYC tournament.

The aforementioned tournament was deemed as a huge success by both fans and experts alike in the professional wrestling community—what with the fact that its matches featured some of the very best female pro-wrestlers on the planet do battle inside the squared circle.

The heart of the matter

Experts note that while most professional wrestling matches are put together relatively swiftly—most of the times on the very day of the match—pro-wrestling promotions the world over choose to have performers rehearse certain high-priority matches well in advance leading up to the event.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer explained that the WWE has already roped in all of the competitors in this year’s Mae Young Classic—and had them rehearse their matches over this past weekend. Meltzer stated—

“They (all 32 women) are in, and they’re practicing what they’re gonna do.”

“It’s Wednesday and Thursday—everything set for the finals, which will be in late October at the women’s PPV.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

The 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic tournament features several big-name female performers from the world over.

As we’d previously reported, industry insiders believe that two notable names in the tournament brackets are currently the favorites to win the MYC.

The MYC tournament matches, except the finals, will be taped this Wednesday and Thursday—August 8th & 9th. 

The final match of the Mae Young Classic tournament is set to transpire at the WWE’s first-ever all-women’s PPV, Evolution, which takes place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th. 

What are your thoughts on the Mae Young Classic participants’ hard work ahead of the show? Sound off in the comments!  

Contact Us Advertise with Us