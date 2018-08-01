WWE Rumor Mill: Details on real-life TV-viewing habits of Brock Lesnar being used in RAW segment

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 4.46K // 01 Aug 2018, 04:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar claimed that he doesn't watch Monday Night RAW, all while he was seated backstage at this week's RAW tapings

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, certain intriguing details on Brock Lesnar’s real-life TV-viewing habits referenced on RAW were discussed.

Apparently, the fact that Lesnar legitimately doesn’t follow much programmings such as pro-wrestling or MMA fights on television, has been utilized by WWE in order to garner more heel heat for “The Beast Incarnate”.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar has been working on a part-time schedule in the WWE since 2012.

Although Lesnar has been criticized by certain sections of fans for his part-time schedule, he has continually proven to be a major box-office draw for the WWE—much like he did in the early-2000s for the company.

The heart of the matter

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW featured a notable backstage segment wherein Brock Lesnar sounded off on his “Advocate” Paul Heyman—insinuating that he doesn’t care what Roman Reigns had to say about him on Monday Night RAW and that he doesn’t watch the show.

Veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that the aforementioned statement made by Lesnar on RAW is in fact grounded in reality. Meltzer stated—

“He doesn’t watch anything…You know when he was in UFC, this is how much he doesn’t watch, this is the joke—when he was in UFC and there would be a card with a friend of his on it, he would have somebody call him when his (friend’s fight would begin).”

“You know he was friends with Pat Barry, Chris Tuchscherer, and there were a couple of other guys—so, when one of his friends was fighting, he would have somebody call him and he would watch their fight but he wouldn’t turn on UFC until that fight.”

“It’s not like he would sit and say, 'it’s like a 3-hour show, and I’ll just sit and watch fights tonight.' He just wouldn’t do it. He’s not gonna watch anyone. And it’s like, most fighters, they’re gonna watch fights, especially if their friends are on the card…That’s just how he is. And I’m sure that on Monday nights he ain’t watching (RAW).” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that Lesnar—being the high-profile WWE Superstar he is—doesn’t come off well by publicly-claiming that he doesn’t watch Monday Night RAW.

Nevertheless, it was then noted by both Meltzer as well as his Wrestling Observer Radio co-host Bryan Alvarez—that Lesnar’s real-life TV-viewing habits were referenced in the backstage segment on RAW, simply in order to get more heat on Lesnar.

What’s next?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s TV-viewing habits? Sound off in the comments!