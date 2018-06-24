WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Shinsuke Nakamura possibly leaving WWE for NJPW

Shinsuke Nakamura's decision could change the pro-wrestling landscape forever.

Shinsuke Nakamura (Center) is considered to be one of the top Superstars in WWE today

What’s the story?

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shinsuke Nakamura is unlikely to return to NJPW after his current deal with WWE expires next year.

Nevertheless, it’s being noted that Nakamura returning to his former stomping grounds i.e; NJPW, still remains a realistic possibility.

In case you didn’t know…

Shinsuke Nakamura competed in NJPW from 2002 until his departure from the promotion in 2016.

The Artist made his WWE debut in NXT back in 2016 - winning the NXT Championship twice and has been a staple of the main roster since last year.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Shinsuke Nakamura started off his 2018 calendar year by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at WWE’s 2018 Royal Rumble PPV event in January.

Regardless, Nakamura has since been involved in a WWE Championship feud against AJ Styles, one that has seen the former come up short time and again in his bid to dethrone Styles for the prestigious WWE Championship.

Styles recently defeated Nakamura once again, at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV earlier this month, thereby marking the end of the Styles and Nakamura rivalry.

Considering the string of losses Nakamura has suffered at the hands of Styles, the professional wrestling community has been abuzz with speculation that the Japanese Superstar could potentially choose to leave WWE after his deal with the company expires next year, and return to NJPW.

Veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was probed about the aforementioned possibility on social media, and reverted back stating—“I don’t expect it. It is possible.”

I don't expect it. It is possible. https://t.co/UbcgO6hNoC — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 22, 2018

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Shinsuke Nakamura is presently set to engage in a feud with Jeff Hardy over the latter’s WWE United States Championship.

Fans can expect the Nakamura - Hardy feud to reach a crescendo in the weeks to come on SmackDown Live.

Would you like to see Shinsuke Nakamura stay with WWE, or rather have him leave for NJPW?