WWE Rumor Mill: Details on what Jason Jordan is doing backstage in WWE possibly revealed

Jason Jordan (left) is presently still rehabbing his neck

What’s the story?

As reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jason Jordan is apparently learning the ropes of the WWE production methodology.

Jordan who is said to have been present backstage at several recent Monday Night RAW tapings is shadowing the WWE production team. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Jason Jordan, whose real name is Nathan Everhart, has performed for the WWE since 2011.

Jordan is a highly accomplished former amateur wrestler, and is lauded by both fans and experts alike for his elite athletic ability.

Jordan has performed on the WWE main roster since 2016, and was featured in a prominent angle on RAW last year, one in which he was revealed to be Kurt Angle’s son in the WWE’s storylines.

The heart of the matter

Jason Jordan last performed as part of the WWE’s Monday Night RAW television programming in February of this year.

Jordan is said to have subsequently undergone surgery to repair an injury which he had sustained to his neck.

It was earlier this year that the professional wrestling community was set abuzz by banter that Jordan’s neck injury was causing the young superstar numbness in his fingers.

Additionally, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jordan’s injury issues are much more serious than what was initially expected—owing to which he isn’t likely to make an in-ring return anytime soon.

Furthermore, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Jordan is presently shadowing producers in the WWE.

In other words, he’s working backstage in the WWE, so as to educate himself on the ropes of the trade, learning how the WWE production team works.

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that with his neck injury yet to completely heal, Jason Jordan could perhaps assume a backstage role in WWE.

In fact as noted above, the WWE is already having Jordan learn from its production team, which in turn explains his backstage presence at several recent Monday Night RAW tapings.

