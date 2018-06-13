Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on when WWE plans to schedule Undertaker vs. John Cena WrestleMania 34 rematch

Here's when John Cena could rematch The Undertaker...

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors 13 Jun 2018, 04:13 IST
1.36K

The Undertaker and John Cena could face one another in a singles match at SummerSlam 2018
The Undertaker and John Cena could face one another in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2018

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, the possibility of a WrestleMania 34 rematch between The Undertaker and John Cena was discussed.

Apparently, The Undertaker and Cena could do battle once again, at this year’s SummerSlam PPV. Besides, additional details on the same have also been noted.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn’t know…

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 34 which took place in April of this year, the WWE built up a rather unique feud between The Undertaker and John Cena—a feud that saw Cena constantly taunt an absent ‘Taker in the weeks before ‘Mania.

In fact, the WWE booked Cena to sit in the crowd, amongst the WWE fans at WrestleMania 34, only for The Undertaker to finally show up and defeat Cena in a short matchup.

The heart of the matter

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez asserted that The Undertaker is indeed scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York this year.

Additionally, Alvarez elucidated that The Undertaker facing John Cena at SummerSlam in New York, in what will be a rematch of their WrestleMania 34 encounter is a realistic possibility.

Furthermore, it was also emphasized that Cena recently did an interview speaking about his WrestleMania 34 loss to The Undertaker, wherein the former insinuated that the primary reason behind him losing to the Deadman is that he wasn’t prepared for the latter to suddenly show up and fight him.

That, in turn, could be a subtle sign on part of the WWE and Cena—alluding toward a potential rematch between him and The Undertaker.

What’s next?

John Cena is presently busy with his Hollywood obligations and continues to perform on a part-time basis for the WWE.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker most recently defeated Rusev in a Casket Match at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble PPV which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in April.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Are you excited at the prospect of The Undertaker facing John Cena at SummerSlam 2018? Sound off in the comments! 

WWE SmackDown John Cena The Undertaker
