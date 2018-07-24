WWE Rumor Mill: Details on WWE possibly taking titles off Alexa Bliss and Carmella

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 3.23K // 24 Jul 2018, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Carmella and Alexa Bliss could lose their respective WWE titles very soon

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of the WWE bringing about a couple of significant changes very soon.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Apparently, the WWE could choose to take the RAW and SmackDown titles off Alexa Bliss and Carmella respectively. Besides, details of the possible changes have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE Women’s Division is presently ruled by its two top champions—Alexa Bliss as the RAW Women’s Champion and Carmella as the SmackDown Women’s titleholder.

On that note, certain sections of the professional wrestling community have lately been opining that the WWE has much better mat wrestlers than Bliss and Carmella who probably deserve to hold the RAW and SmackDown Women’s titles.

The heart of the matter

As we’d previously reported, the WWE could potentially announce an all-women’s PPV event very soon.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer explained that the WWE could likely choose to put its RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships on female Superstars other than Alexa Bliss and Carmella.

Additionally, Meltzer elucidated why the WWE could choose to do so; stating—

“If they’re going to do a women’s only PPV, and your champions are Carmella and Alexa Bliss, that’s tough—Because if you end with those two, there is going to be a struggle.”

“They may have to change those titles, because Carmella and Alexa Bliss matches have not been good.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription*)

Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that the WWE could bring about the aforementioned changes sooner rather than later.

What’s next?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s title is currently held by Carmella, whose challenger at WWE SummerSlam is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, Alexa Bliss who’s the RAW Women’s Champion is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on the WWE potentially changing its women’s titleholders? Sound off in the comments!