WWE Rumor Mill: Details on WWE's plans for AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura after Money in the Bank

What does AJ Styles' and Shinsuke Nakamura's future hold for them after Money in the Bank?

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 03:35 IST 1.30K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will likely do battle well after Money In The Bank

What’s the story?

Per the WWE’s latest listings, the WWE Championship feud between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura is set to continue after the Money in the Bank PPV.

Apparently, contrary to the previous speculation that suggested WWE could end the Styles vs. Nakamura rivalry very soon, the duo seem set to tangle well after their WWE Championship Match at Money in the Bank.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Following Shinsuke Nakamura winning the WWE’s 2018 Royal Rumble in January of this year, Nakamura has been involved in a feud with WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The rivalry reached a crescendo at WrestleMania 34 in April, when Nakamura turned heel against Styles after coming up short in his bid to dethrone the latter as WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Shinsuke Nakamura has challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at multiple WWE PPVs since their WrestleMania 34 title matchup—however, their matches have time and again ended controversially, either by way of count-out or due to simultaneous low-blows.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts previously noted that WWE plans on ending Styles’ feud with Nakamura at Money in the Bank, by having Styles defeat the latter and then move on to a WWE Championship feud with Samoa Joe.

Nevertheless, the WWE’s latest listings for several upcoming SmackDown Live house shows—well after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view—are currently advertising WWE Championship matches between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

What’s next?

WWE Champion AJ Styles is scheduled to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV which takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

The rivalry between Styles and Nakamura is said to have garnered considerable praise from fans and critics the world over, and is likely to be featured as a marquee attraction at Money in the Bank later this month.

Are you excited at the prospect of AJ Styles continuing his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura after Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments!