WWE Rumor Mill: Enzo and Cass to reunite outside WWE?

Could we see a reunion in the independents?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 22 Jun 2018, 11:01 IST 477 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see this team reunited once again?

What's the story?

Once upon a time, they were the hottest tag team in both NXT and the WWE main roster too. Unfortunately, both men have been released for various reasons, leading to a possibility of a reunion in the independent circuit.

Dave Meltzer reported that there's a lot of interest in the independents in booking Enzo and Big Cass as a tag team unit and they can reunite for the right amount of money. I thank NoDQ for the update.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo and Big Cass went their separate ways after an angle that showed Big Cass attacking Amore in the back. The two men embarked on singles runs, which was nixed because of an injury that Cass sustained.

Enzo went on to the Cruiserweight Division and attained a fair amount of success before he was released by the company for not informing them about an ongoing investigation. Cass was released earlier this week, owing to a variety of reasons. Could they reunite in the independents?

The heart of the matter

The biggest deterrent to Enzo Amore and Big Cass reuniting in the independents is that the two men had a real-life fallout. However, it is believed that they can come together if the pay is right.

There seems to be a lot of interest in uniting this act, because of how well they worked, especially on the microphone. Enzo Amore seems to have embarked on a career in hip hop since his release and it is not known if he will return to wrestling.

What's next?

Big Cass has to wait out a 30-day 'no compete clause' before he can return to the ring once again. It remains to be seen what the next step for both men will be. Will they reunite or even work a program against one another outside WWE?

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Would you like to see Enzo and Cass reunited? Leave a comment and let us know, folks!