WWE Rumor Mill: Erick Rowan suffers injury at SummerSlam, pulled from Live events

Erick Rowan reportedly suffered an injury

One half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the Bludgeon Brothers, Erick Rowan suffered an injury during their title defence at SummerSlam last night, PWInsider.com has reported.

The Bludgeon Brothers, Rowan and Harper, have been one of WWE's most dominant tag teams in recent history and suffered a rare loss to The New Day last night via disqualification, but still kept a hold of their tag team gold.

It's been reported that Rowan is not at tonight's SmackDown Live event in Atlantic City that the injury will be evaluated in due course, with the word backstage being that the nature of the injury may very well be a bicep injury, but PWInsider states that the location nor the severity of the injury are not yet confirmed.

Erick Rowan signed for WWE back in 2011 and quickly aligned with current tag team partner Luke Harper with the pair wrestling in FCW before becoming the "first and second sons" of Bray Wyatt and two integral parts of The Wyatt Family. While in NXT, Harper and Rowan successfully won the NXT Tag Team Championships and, after a dominant main roster run in the Wyatt Family, Harper and Rowan would be reunited and repacked as the Bludgeon Brothers after a lengthy lay-off for Rowan - but the pair would go on to rule the roost of the tag team division on the blue brand.

The Bludgeon Brothers capped off a monumental run where they would squash several WWE tag teams and enhancement talent alike before defeating The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Tag Team Championship match and WrestleMania 34 to capture the gold, holding the titles with dominance ever since.

With last night's match at SummerSlam seemingly progressing the story between the Bludgeon Brothers and The New Day, and with Harper and Rowan still holding the titles, there's no doubt this will be a big blow to Rowan, Harper and the WWE if the injury turns out to be serious.

We wish Rowan all the best and can only hope the severity of the injury isn't as bad as initially suspected. Either way, we wish Erick Rowan a speedy recovery.