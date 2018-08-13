Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Expected return time for Sami Zayn revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.70K   //    13 Aug 2018, 14:49 IST

S
Sami Zayn

What's the story?

As per the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it is being speculated that Sami Zayn, who has been out with an injury will be able to get back in action before Wrestlemania 35 next year.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn was last seen in an underwhelming feud with Bobby Lashley before he suffered two torn rotator cuffs and had to be out of action as he required surgery.

Sami Zayn is a former NXT Champion but has been mainly an enhancement talent on the main roster and has failed to win a single championship in his time spent on the main roster.

Although he was majorly teaming with Kevin Owens, the two were split up for singles competition before Zayn, unfortunately, suffered this injury.

Zayn has had a history of shoulder injuries and here is what he said to WWE.com following his first shoulder injury:

It started to get progressively worse, so basically, long story short, it turns out I have two torn rotator cuffs. The left one and the right one are both torn. I just underwent surgery on the right one, and then in about six or seven weeks, I'll be undergoing surgery on the left one, and hopefully I can come back healthy and happy.

The heart of the matter

The good news, however, is that Zayn will most likely be cleared to compete before next year's Wrestlemania and won't have to miss the Grandest Show Of Them All.

Sami Zayn had wrestled Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan along with his tag team partner Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 34, and it looks like he will be able to compete at Wrestlemania 35 as well.

What's next?

The exact return date is still unclear but hopefully, Zayn is able to return as soon as possible for a build-up to Wrestlemania 35.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
