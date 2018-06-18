Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Fan misbehaves with Paige after Money in the Bank

This was an absolutely disgusting display!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 18 Jun 2018, 13:21 IST
11.28K

Paige was the victim of a disgusting attack
What's the story?

Money in the Bank was an interesting experience for Paige. Not only did no SmackDown Live superstar emerge victorious in the ladder matches that transpired during the show, a fan misbehaved with her following the event.

As posted by Paige on her Instagram story and reported by PWInsider, a fan decided to pie face her following Money in the Bank. He also yelled at her to lose weight.

In case you didn't know...

Paige was one of the most prolific performers in the WWE Women's Evolution. Unfortunately, a string of injuries that she sustained during her career forced her to retire early. Paige is still very much a wrestling fan, and stays close to the product as SmackDown General Manager.

She was part of a backstage segment with Kurt Angle during Money in the Bank. She even had a harsh remark for the RAW Constable, Baron Corbin.

The heart of the matter

Paige posted the following message on her Instagram story:

To the 'fan' that decided to pie face me through my car window and then tell me to "lose some weight Paige".. you inspired me to keep being myself and eat whatever the f I want. Good luck with your karma!

Additionally, PWInsider confirmed the story through a fan who was present on ground when the incident actually took place.

According to the website, Paige was greeting her fans from within a car when she was pie faced. Paige was in the passenger seat at the time.

A crowd would confront the assaulter thereafter. Paige did not partake in the same.

What's next?

Paige had some choice words for the fan on her social media account, of course. From the looks of it, the incident is already behind her. She'll be back as General Manager, having moved on from this incident.

How do you like Paige as GM? Think she's doing a good job?

WWE Money in the Bank Paige
