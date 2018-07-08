WWE News: Fandango sidelined for six months due to injury

Fandango looks to be sidelined for half a year

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Fandango took to social media today to seemingly confirm that he'll be out of action for six months due to injury, with Road Dogg all but confirming the news in a reply to the Fashion Police star.

In case you didn't know...

While Fandango hasn't been prominently featured on WWE television for a while, essentially since moving to Raw, he and Tyler Breeze have been appearing at WWE Live events regularly. The pair hit a resurgence in their career last year when they became the Fashion Police and, while Breezango weren't competing in the ring every week, they became one of WWE's most popular teams with their Fashion Files segment.

The injury to Fandango adds to a seemingly ever-growing list of shelved Superstars that includes Ruby Riott, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, Randy Orton, Samir Singh and Epico Colon.

Jeff Hardy is also said to be battling through injury although the United States Champion shows no sign of ailment as he continues to compete on SmackDown Live on a weekly basis. Bray Wyatt was also injured in a car crash last week but made a return to action at the Madison Square Garden event just last night.

The heart of the matter

Fandango took to Twitter today to seemingly confirm he won't be in action for approximately six months, while Road Dogg sent the star some "healing vibes" very shortly thereafter.

Seeya guys in 6-? Months 🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) July 8, 2018

Healing vibes to you my friend — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 8, 2018

WWE hasn't officially confirmed the injury but the news seems pretty damning for both Fandango and for his tag team partner Tyler Breeze.

Adam Pearce and EC3 also replied to the tweet.

I miss your warmth and kindness. 😢 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 8, 2018

Oh no. — ecIII (@therealec3) July 8, 2018

What's next?

Well, I guess we wait until Fandango or WWE confirms the nature of the injury and hope the six-month estimate is inaccurate, but the injuries sure are mounting up for WWE.

We wish Fandango a speedy recovery and, likewise, hope the absence of one half of Breezango doesn't see Tyler Breeze disappear into obscurity for the time being, too.

