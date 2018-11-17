WWE Rumor Mill: Former Impact X Division Champion to leave Impact Wrestling, possibly heading to WWE

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 306 // 17 Nov 2018, 07:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trevor Lee has been underused in Impact lately. Is he heading to WWE?

What's the story?

Trevor Lee is reportedly leaving Impact Wrestling.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Lee told Impact he's leaving the company when his contract expires on December 31st.

What are his plans once his contract is up?

In case you didn't know...

Trevor Lee was a part of Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling Invasion angle when Jarrett returned to Impact/TNA Wrestling in 2015. Lee was one of the featured wrestlers, capturing the X Division title by defeating Tigre Uno for the title.

During his run in Impact, he held the title three times and held the tag team titles once with Brian Myers (WWE's Curt Hawkins) defeating the Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) as a part of the invasion storyline.

Shane Helms helped Trevor Lee win his first X Division Title.

During his run in Impact, he had a partnership with Andrew Everett and Shane Helms called 'the Helms Dynasty'. He also feuded with Everett over the X Division Title.

Once that partnership ended, he formed a duo with Caleb Conley called 'the Cult of Lee'. It wasn't as successful as his partnership with Helms and Everett.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that the former X Divison Champion informed Impact management this morning that he would be leaving the company.

Recently, Lee has been used sporadically and mainly as an enhancement talent for newer acquisitions like Brian Cage, Sami Callihan and LAX. He also had an entertaining angle where he was trying to impress Eli Drake to no avail.

Johnson noted that his last match in the current batch of Impact TV tapings would see Lee fall to Killer Kross. Johnson also revealed that several sources have told him that WWE indeed does have interest in the 'Technical Savage' for NXT.

Lee also had stints with Pro Wrestling Guerilla. PWG and ROH could also be interested in adding Lee to their rosters.

With Lee departing, Impact loses a young star that fell through their cracks. With the arrivals of bigger stars like Pentagon Jr., Sami Callihan, Fenix, Rich Swann and Brian Cage over the last year, someone was going to fall through the cracks.

Unfortunately for Lee, he was one of the people who fell through.

What's next?

Lee is only 25 and has huge ties to independent wrestler Andrew Everett and WWE stars Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardys, Helms and Everett all got their initial starts in pro wrestling in Lee's father's OMEGA promotion in North Carolina.

If Lee does indeed join WWE, he'll likely spend a few years in NXT but could be paired with Jeff Hardy. If Lee signs with ROH, he could also reform an on-screen relationship with Shane Helms, who is currently embroiled in a 'Hero vs. Villain' feud with Marty Scurll.

His style isn't anything totally different from what WWE already does, so he could be a part of NXT sooner rather than later.

Since he's still so young but has been wrestling since 2007, Lee could certainly be someone for NXT to mold into a future Superstar.