Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 16 Jun 2018, 01:36 IST

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam aka RVD is said to have recently visited WWE Headquarters alongside his girlfriend Katie Forbes.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding speculation that Van Dam could possibly return to WWE this year.

Rob Van Dam is widely-regarded as one of the greatest high-flyers in professional wrestling history, and holds the distinction of being the only performer in the industry to have won the ECW World title, WWE Championship as well as the TNA World Heavyweight title.

Van Dam has performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions the world over, including WCW, WWE, and TNA (now—Impact Wrestling) to name a few.

One ought to note that Rob Van Dam is also well-known for his real-life kickboxing and martial arts credentials—something that he has notably incorporated in his gimmick over the years.

Despite having performed for about 28 years, Van Dam still possesses incredible athleticism, and is praised for his unparalleled bodybuilding work ethic.

Van Dam’s girlfriend, indie wrestler Katie Forbes, has taken to social media so as to insinuate that she and Van Dam visited the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut last week.

Fans can check out Forbes' Instagram posts regarding the same

As of this writing, it’s unknown as to whether or not Rob Van Dam and the WWE have reached a deal for his return to the company.

Regardless, the vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Van Dam—being the veteran that he is—is unlikely to put forth social media posts with his girlfriend at WWE HQ if he isn’t in talks for a potential comeback to the promotion.

