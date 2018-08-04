WWE Rumor Mill: Fox interested in more WWE content after SmackDown Live

What's the story?

WWE's SmackDown Live recently changed its base of broadcasts from USA Network to Fox. However, if rumors are to be believed, this is only the beginning of the extent to which WWE's television content will be broadcast on the FOX network.

According to an article by The Athletic, and also by Comicbook.com, Fox is more than interested in having additional WWE content added to their network, and has plans for some of them already in motion.

In case you didn't know...

WWE signed a deal with Fox which ensured that Fox will have the rights to broadcast the blue-branded show with effect from the 1st of October, 2019. Meanwhile, USA Network decided to focus on their relationship with Monday Night Raw and signed another contract.

The two major WWE shows having contracts on two separate networks has resulted in WWE's financial situation improving to an all-time high. Be it in stocks and share prices, or the projected multiplying revenue, WWE seems to have secured a good position for themselves for the upcoming years.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Live is set to air on the broadcast version of Fox, however, there is interest in adding more WWE content on the FS1 channel.

According to the Athletic, Fox is looking to add a SmackDown pre-show and post-show segment on FS1. There is also interest in adding post-shows for major WWE pay-per-views. The idea is similar to the deal they had for WWE.

The plan is for them to hire the hosts and talent who would be taking care of the pre and post-shows, however, only if WWE sign off on them.

WWE previously had regular post-SmackDown shows, in the form of Talking Smack, hosted by Renee Young and Daniel Bryan. It was cancelled but had been one of the most popular segments on the WWE Network.

What's next?

The new television deals will come into effect from the 1st of October, 2019, and it appears with them, will come a lot of changes as well. So far, all the changes seem to be positive for WWE and the fans.

What do you think of Fox adding more WWE content to its channel in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.