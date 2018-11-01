WWE Rumor Mill: Future Plans For Bray Wyatt Revealed?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 799 // 01 Nov 2018, 18:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Eater of Worlds may find a new ally very soon

What's the story?

The rumours about a Wyatt Family reunion have been doing the rounds on social media. Now an update has emerged in this regard from Cageside Seats and Wrestling Observer.

Bray Wyatt has been directionless and without a partner ever since Matt Hardy seemingly retired because of his injuries. The idea is to team up Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt going forward, according to the rumour.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper were part of the Wyatt Family, a cult-like faction that dominated WWE. Wyatt reinvented himself and became a part of the Deleter of Worlds tag team with Matt Hardy, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships in the process.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Unfortunately, Hardy's injuries would bring this unit to a premature and untimely end. Harper and Rowan, who were part of the Bludgeon Brothers, faced a similar fate. Neither Wyatt nor Harper have been seen on TV for a while now.

The heart of the matter

The essential issue with this pairing is that the two men involved are currently on two different brands. It is not known if this alliance will show up on RAW or indeed on SmackDown Live, going forward.

It would make sense for RAW to get this Tag Team because they need a strong unit to capture the gold, as the titles are now seemingly vacated after the implosion of The Shield and Dean Ambrose's heel turn. SmackDown Live has units like SAnitY not show up for weeks, and they are, on paper, a very similar faction as the Wyatts.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if this tag team or indeed, a Wyatt Family with new members comes together anytime soon or not. As always, this is a rumour so treat it with a grain of salt for now. Whatever the case may be, the two men are far too useful to be left off TV for long.

Do you think Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper should team up again? Let us know in the comments.