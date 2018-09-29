WWE Rumor Mill: Future Plans for The Miz's feud with Daniel Bryan revealed?

Long-time rivals

What's the story?

As per TicketDrew( via Cagesideseats.com), The ongoing feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan is poised to be "a long one".

In case you didn't know...

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have been butting heads for over 8 years now. The Miz was Bryan's pro during the first season of NXT when Daniel Bryan was a rookie. The two never got along in NXT.

Daniel Bryan took the US Championship from The Miz when he came to the main roster.

More recently, the two entered into a heated argument on an episode of Talking Smack during the time Daniel Bryan acted as the GM of Smackdown due to being retired.

Here is what Daniel Bryan told ESPN regarding this episode:

“Miz and I have known each other for a long time and we really know, like, how to get at each other’s nerves,” Bryan explained. “So, I brought up the idea that I thought he wrestled like a coward, and he knows I don’t like the way he wrestles. … And then he called me out on something that’s very personal to me.”

The two men have reignited their rivalry as of late and squared off in a one on one match at Summerslam and a mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell, with The Miz picking up victories in both.

The heart of the matter

WWE is often criticised for not building their programs longer and booking only short feuds. But, it looks like WWE has planned to go the mile with this feud and we are in for a long-term story involving these two former WWE Champions.

What's next?

The Miz and Daniel Bryan will be competing yet again on October 6th at the WWE Super Show Down event in a number one contender's match for the WWE Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.