WWE Rumor Mill: Hall of Famer & former World Champion to return for SmackDown Live's 1000th show

The 'Rated R Superstar' is coming back!

What's the story?

Just like Raw's 25th Anniversary, the WWE has big things planned for the 1,000th episode of SmackDown Live with them being said to be pulling out all of the stops for the show's huge milestone. Now new reports from PWInsider suggest that Adam 'Edge' Copeland will be returning to the WWE to join the already announced Undertaker as two huge stars for the occasion.

In case you didn't know...

Edge is 100% deserving of the title 'legend' as he's captured 31 championships in the WWE overall and is an 11-time world champion for the company, capturing the WWE Heavyweight Championship a record seven times.

He retired from in-ring action after a cervical spinal stenosis diagnosis led to him not being cleared to compete. Since then he's made sporadic appearances for the company and it seems is now set to make at least one more.

The heart of the matter

Edge's appearance at SmackDown Live's 1,000th episode was reported by PWInsider who have had it confirmed to them, presumably by a source within the company, here's what they say.

PWInsider.com has exclusively confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Adam "Edge" Copeland has been booked by WWE to appear on the 10/23 Smackdown 1000 broadcast from Washington, DC. No word yet on what his role on the broadcast may be.

Whilst Edge's role for the show hasn't been confirmed, as above, the most likely option is that he'll be hosting an episode of 'The Cutting Edge', or even 'The Cutting Edge Peep Show' with his former tag team partner Christian

What's next?

With the SmackDown Live 1,000th episode show just over a month, away expect there to be more big names officially announced over the coming weeks and also look out for the WWE to officially announce Edge as well!

