WWE Rumor Mill: Has Daniel Bryan signed a new WWE deal following Australia Super Show-Down announcement?

Daniel Bryan's future with WWE remains in doubt despite being confirmed for a show after his contract runs out

Daniel Wood ANALYST News 22 Jun 2018, 00:33 IST 3 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is Daniel Bryan staying with WWE when his contract expires?

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's return to wrestling for the WWE has been limited so far thanks to a lacklustre feud with Big Cass, however on the recent episode of SmackDown Live the popular Superstar really shone in the five-man gauntlet match with a performance that should get anyone looking to attend the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia and see him excited?

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

But what does Bryan's confirmation to appear at the huge live event down under mean for his current WWE contract status?

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan's WWE days looked numbered before he was cleared to return to the ring with almost everyone expecting him to leave so he could wrestle elsewhere. Since he has been cleared, however, Bryan has still kept his cards to his chest when it comes to his future in wrestling.

Bryan has indicated many times that his contract expires at midnight on September 1st, which would make him unavailable for 'All In' the independent wrestling Super Show helmed by former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Although the most recent reports suggest that Bryan is unlikely to leave the WWE now that he is able to actively compete as a wrestler.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently announced their Australian Super Show in the same vein as the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and are ear-marking a 70,000 seater stadium with Undertaker, John Cena, Shawn Michaels and, of course, Daniel Bryan announced for the event.

Why is that interesting? Well Bryan's contract expires on September 1st as he's said so himself, but the Super Show-Down doesn't take place until October 6th, which would go on to suggest that Bryan has renewed his contract past September.

But Dave Meltzer addressed this is his recent newsletter and indicated that Bryan had not, yet at least, renewed his contract

Bryan being announced is not a sign that he has signed a new contract, as he has not. It is certainly possible, perhaps even likely, that he will. He also could go independent and do appearances with the company on shows like this, similar to what Rey Mysterio Jr., has done so far this year.

What's next?

It would seem that Bryan being confirmed for the Australia show is not only confirmation that Bryan will eventually sign a new deal and reaffirm his long-term commitments to WWE, but that currently, the WWE must be extremely confident that that is in fact what he will do.