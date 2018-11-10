WWE Rumor Mill: How much Chris Jericho was paid for his appearance at Greatest Royal Rumble

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker were both a part of the Greatest Royal Rumble

What's the story?

WWE's lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia has been in the news for good and bad reasons, with the latest Crown Jewel PPV in the Middle East coming only a few weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The first Saudi show earlier this year, Greatest Royal Rumble, saw several Superstars of yesteryear, including the likes of Mark Henry, The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho return for the show.

Jericho, in previous interviews, mentioned how he was paid much more than what he is usually paid, and now Wrestling Observer have revealed how much the IWGP Intercontinental Champion was paid for his brief appearance at the show.

In case you didn't know...

At the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was held in April of this year, Jericho was a part of the main event, the Royal Rumble match. He was the 50th and last entrant in the Rumble and was in the ring for around 3 minutes before being eliminated by Braun Strowman, who went to win the Rumble.

Strowman eliminated 13 Superstars in the Rumble - the most number of eliminations of all-time in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer reported via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jericho was paid $100,000 for his very short appearance in the show.

He was originally scheduled to face off against The Undertaker in a casket match at the show but was replaced by Rusev for that match.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Jericho said that he was laughing at how much money he made, as well as the botches that were happening in the ring.

What's next?

It is no surprise that Jericho was paid such a huge amount, as WWE themselves are making an incredible amount of money. We are unsure when Jericho will make a return to a WWE ring, but he will face Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January.