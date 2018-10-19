WWE Rumor Mill: Huge Monday Night Raw storyline reportedly has no planned "end game"

Where is this feud heading?

What's the story?

WWE fans have tuned in over the past few weeks to see the outcome of the storyline between The Shield, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but it appears that even the creative team have no idea where this feud is going.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on Raw, as part of the main event, Drew McIntyre accidentally hit the Claymore on Braun Strowman in the middle of their match which was when Strowman decided to turn his attention to Dolph Ziggler and this time McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on purpose.

The Shield have hinted that they could be splitting, which is why many fans were shocked that it was The Dogs of War that ended up imploding following their loss to The Hounds of Justice.

The heart of the matter

The feud between The Shield and The Dogs of War has been building since August and even though many of the WWE Universe believed that it would lead to Dean Ambrose's heel turn, this might not be the case. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the entire storyline is being booked on a week-to-week basis, which means that even the creative team has no idea what is next for The Dogs of War.

“The stuff with Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler is stuff Vince and the writers are coming up with weekly with no end game," he said via Ringsidenews. "We’re not even sure if the end of Raw was to set up Strowman vs. McIntyre now, or it’ll be one of those heels break up and the next week they’re back together things that they do.”

What's next?

The feud between the three men will likely kick off next week's episode of Monday Night Raw as the build-up to Crown Jewel intensifies.

