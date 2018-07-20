WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on Daniel Bryan's WWE contract status

Daniel Bryan (left) is regarded as one of the top WWE Superstars today

What’s the story?

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan is yet to be offered a WWE contract extension.

Additionally, Meltzer also addressed the ongoing speculation regarding Bryan turning down a contract extension offered to him by the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Daniel Bryan is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of his era, and is considered to be a highly valuable asset in the pro-wrestling business today.

Bryan’s current deal with the WWE is set to expire on September 1st, 2018—with fans and experts alike divided on their opinions as to whether the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion would choose to re-sign with WWE or return to the independent professional wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the pro-wrestling community was recently abuzz with rumors stating that Daniel Bryan was offered a contract extension by the WWE.

On the contrary, subsequent reports asserted that Bryan had turned down a contract extension which was offered to him by the WWE.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter emphasized that, as of this time, Bryan has neither signed nor turned down any contract extension with the WWE.

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that the WWE, on its part, hasn’t offered a contract extension to Bryan as of yet.

Besides, the vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Bryan’s WWE future is likely to be revealed very soon.

What’s next?

Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) recently came up short in their bid to defeat The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) for the latter team’s SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE’s recent Extreme Rules PPV event.

Experts believe that Bryan is likely to be featured prominently in WWE storylines until his contract with the organization runs out this September.

Whether or not Bryan and WWE finally agree to a new contract for the “Flying G.O.A.T.” remains to be seen.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract status? Sound off in the comments!

