WWE Rumor Mill: Hulk Hogan's Role At WWE Crown Jewel Revealed

Hulkamania will run wild in Saudi Arabia!

What's the story?

In an update to the earlier story of Hulk Hogan being advertised to appear at WWE Crown Jewel, WWE has now confirmed the Hulkster's role - as per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

WWE has confirmed that Hogan's role will be as the host of the event, but no details are known as to what specifics that will entail.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in wrestling, but that name has been tarnished over recent years after a racism scandal involving the former star.

Hogan last appeared on WWE television in July 2015 before being released by WWE after a recording emerged of WWE's one-time landmark star using racially insensitive language.

Hulk Hogan was fired immediately, having hosted WrestleMania the year before in New Orleans. Hogan was also removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame but has since been reinstated with WWE reporting that Hogan has been trying to make amends.

Last month, Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia, hinted at Hogan's return.

وش كأس العالم اللي ما أحد يحكي عنه ذا؟ pic.twitter.com/xnlEho2OFI — تركي آل الشيخ (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2018

The heart of the matter

After it emerged today that Hulk Hogan was being advertised for WWE's Crown Jewel event this Friday, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that Hulk Hogan has been confirmed as the event's host, via WWE.

HOGAN CROWN JEWEL UPDATE:



WWE confirmed to @WrestlingSheet that Hulk Hogan WILL be at Crown Jewel as the host of the event. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 31, 2018

There's no news as yet as to what the hosting duties will include, but you can bet we'll see the Hulkster in the ring cutting at least one promo at Crown Jewel.

What's next?

Well, while Hogan's role is confirmed as 'host' of the event, that is a rather loose term. I guess we'll see on Friday when Crown Jewel emanates live from Riyadh on the WWE Network.

