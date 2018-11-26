WWE Rumor Mill: Injury update on Dolph Ziggler

When will Dolph Ziggler return from his injury?

What's the story?

On last week's episode of RAW, we saw Drew McIntyre team up with Constable Corbin and Bobby Lashley to systematically take out Braun Strowman. What was startling was the fact that his tag team partner Dolph Ziggler was nowhere in sight.

It came to pass that Dolph Ziggler had to miss RAW because of a foot injury. Thankfully, the injury isn't as serious as had been originally assumed.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler had been a little lost in the mix when he was on SmackDown Live. When he came to RAW after the Superstar Shake-Up and was paired with Drew McIntyre, is when all his fortunes reversed again.

Ziggler became the Intercontinental Champion as well as the RAW Tag Team Champion during his most current run. He also went to the finals of the WWE World Cup. Unfortunately, Shane McMahon would defeat him in the finals.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats has an update on Ziggler and thankfully, it is not a negative health update. Dolph Ziggler's injury is not as serious as it was originally believed and it is possible that he may even be on RAW this week.

Of course, it remains to be seen how Ziggler will be booked following the events at Survivor Series. Will he be paired alongside Lashley and McIntyre as Corbin's yes men in his quest against Braun Strowman? Or will Ziggler move on to a fresh feud of his own, away from his former partner?

What's next?

RAW is only a few hours away and we will cover the event intensively. Join us to find out if Ziggler indeed does return to action from injury again. Let's hope this edition of RAW turns out to be a power packed episode and not a bore.

Do you think Ziggler will answer Seth Rollins' open challenge? Let us know in the comments section below.