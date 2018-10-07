×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting Fact About John Cena's Appearance At Super Show-Down

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
363   //    07 Oct 2018, 00:01 IST

Why did John Cena not take any bumps?
Why did John Cena not take any bumps?

What's the story?

The WWE Universe in Australia was elated to see John Cena team up with Bobby Lashley to take on Elias and Kevin Owens. They were thrilled to see his new physique and haircut.

However, they were puzzled with regard to why Cena did not take any bumps during this match. We have the answer thanks to Wrestlingnews.co and No DQ.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens and Elias got the crowd pumped up before the match with their heel tactics. Owens declared that he wanted the event to be hosted in Canada and not in Australia.

Lashley competed for the majority of the match as the heels rained blow upon blow upon the man. He would tag in John Cena who would pick up the win with the sixth move of doom. However, he did not take any bumps during the contest.

The heart of the matter

John Cena is currently in the middle of filming 'Project X' with legendary action movie star, Jackie Chan. Cena had a different haircut and look because of his film commitments. Moreover, he had assured the filmmakers that he would indulge in limited physical activity, according to the rumour mills. Which is why his involvement in the match was minimal.

According to the said rumour, Cena has to fly back to China to finish the film and could not take the risk of getting injured during the course of the said match.

What's next?

John Cena cut a heartfelt promo after the match and assured us that he would never forget where he originally came from. He seemed very emotional and overwhelmed by the reception he got from the WWE Universe. It is quite clear that his WWE days are not yet over.

What did you think of Cena's new look? Let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 John Cena Bobby Lashley
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
3 last-minute rumors before WWE Super Showdown 
RELATED STORY
5 Super Show-Down Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know...
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown 2018: Things That Could Happen
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown - What Could Happen?
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown: 5 Swerves that could happen 
RELATED STORY
3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Spoiler About Title Changes At...
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Super ShowDown Surprises
RELATED STORY
5 cool moments that could happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us