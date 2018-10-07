WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting Fact About John Cena's Appearance At Super Show-Down

Why did John Cena not take any bumps?

The WWE Universe in Australia was elated to see John Cena team up with Bobby Lashley to take on Elias and Kevin Owens. They were thrilled to see his new physique and haircut.

However, they were puzzled with regard to why Cena did not take any bumps during this match. We have the answer thanks to Wrestlingnews.co and No DQ.

Kevin Owens and Elias got the crowd pumped up before the match with their heel tactics. Owens declared that he wanted the event to be hosted in Canada and not in Australia.

Lashley competed for the majority of the match as the heels rained blow upon blow upon the man. He would tag in John Cena who would pick up the win with the sixth move of doom. However, he did not take any bumps during the contest.

John Cena is currently in the middle of filming 'Project X' with legendary action movie star, Jackie Chan. Cena had a different haircut and look because of his film commitments. Moreover, he had assured the filmmakers that he would indulge in limited physical activity, according to the rumour mills. Which is why his involvement in the match was minimal.

According to the said rumour, Cena has to fly back to China to finish the film and could not take the risk of getting injured during the course of the said match.

John Cena cut a heartfelt promo after the match and assured us that he would never forget where he originally came from. He seemed very emotional and overwhelmed by the reception he got from the WWE Universe. It is quite clear that his WWE days are not yet over.

What did you think of Cena's new look? Let us know in the comments below.