WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting new favorite emerges for the 2019 Royal Rumble

A new favorite has emerged for next year's Royal Rumble

What's the story?

The 2019 Royal Rumble is now just a few a months away and whilst The Rock has had the edge over the past few months, a new favorite has finally emerged.

In case you didn't know...

The 2019 Royal Rumble will feature a men's and women's Rumble for the second consecutive year and for the past few months The Rock has dominated the betting odds since he was expected to make his return to WWE and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35, but that scenario is now out of the window.

Reports suggest that WWE was still going to approach The Rock about a return to take on Brock Lesnar, but a switch in the betting odds could be a hint that these talks haven't gone well.

The heart of the matter

Current betting odds from Sky Bet, suggest that Drew McIntyre is now the favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania at odds of 2/1, he is closely followed by Braun Strowman, who is at 3/1, and interestingly the Miz has now climbed up to 7/2.

TMiz could win the Mixed Match Challenge for a second year and then go onto The Rumble at number 30, which would give him an edge. AJ Styles is the fourth favorite closely followed by The Rock and Seth Rollins as the former World Champions seem to have dropped quite far down the odds.

What's next?

The Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 27th and will be one of the biggest shows that they have presented with both Royal Rumbles set to take place and Brock Lesnar due to defend his Championship.

