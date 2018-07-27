WWE Rumor Mill: James Ellsworth didn't sign a WWE contract but could return in the future

James Ellsworth could make his return to WWE in the future

What's the story?

James Ellsworth was recently fired on WWE TV, but because of the handshake deal that he had with WWE, it means that he could return at any time.

In case you didn't know...

Ellsworth returned to WWE at Money in the Bank back in June when he helped Carmella to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in a match against Asuka. He then joined forces with the woman that he once helped to become Miss Money in the Bank, and once again helped her to retain her title when she collided with The Empress of Tomorrow in a Shark Cage match at Extreme Rules.

Ellsworth was able to face Asuka in a one-on-one match a few weeks ago, which he lost, the same way he lost to Becky Lynch in one-on-one action ahead of his release last year.

The heart of the matter

Ellsworth was only part of WWE for around five weeks as part of his current run, but this eventually came to an end this past week on SmackDown Live, when he insulted the General Manager Paige and she fired him from the company.

Cageside Seats are reporting that Ellsworth never actually signed a contract with WWE when he came back, he was on sort of a handshake deal with the company which means that even though he's been fired now, he can return if the company ever needs him in the future.

What's next?

Ellsworth has been able to continue working on the Independent Circuit whilst he was on WWE and it's thought that this will continue until WWE decides that they need him again.

Would you like to see James Ellsworth back in WWE in the future? Have your say in the comments section below...