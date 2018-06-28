WWE Rumor Mill: Jeff Hardy currently dealing with injury?

Jeff Hardy is currently struggling with an injury

What's the story?

Current United States Champion Jeff Hardy has reportedly been struggling with a number of niggling injuries over the past few weeks but has still been able to retain his place as a consistent face on the SmackDown brand.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has been hit by a number of injuries over the past few weeks with the likes of Randy Orton, Lars Sullivan and Sami Zayn joining the list of injured superstars. Jeff Hardy was scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura at SmackDown Live this week, but the Japanese star was bitten by a police dog at a live event which forced him to miss out on his title opportunity.

Hardy instead faced Eric Young on this week's show and was able to retain his Championship against the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

The heart of the matter

It is being reported by The Wrestling Observer that Jeff Hardy has been dealing with a nerve injury in recent weeks which has led to him feeling numbness in his fingers. The company has been trying to protect Hardy as much as it can at Live events by booking him in multi-man matches so that he doesn't have to bump a lot, but it is uncertain how much this has helped.

Hardy is expected to defend his United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules next month, as long as he is cleared to do so.

What's next?

Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to return to WWE TV next week so that he can pick up where he left off in his feud with Jeff Hardy over the United States Championship.

Should Hardy still be working despite having an injury of this kind? Have your say in the comments section below.