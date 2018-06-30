WWE Rumor Mill: Jeff Hardy dealing with a second injury?

Is Jeff Hardy now struggling with a leg injury?

What's the story?

It was reported earlier this week that WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was struggling with a nerve injury, which could be why he wasn't part of Money in the Bank, but it is now also being reported that the United States Champion has picked up a leg injury.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy wasn't forced to defend his United States Championship at Money in the Bank earlier this month after he failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match himself on numerous occasions.

Over the past few weeks, WWE have been protecting Hardy as much as they can at live events by putting him in multi-man matches and this past week on SmackDown Live he faced Eric Young in a short match for the Championship, before it was quickly escalated into a six-man tag match so that he could remain protected.

The heart of the matter

It is being reported by numerous sources that Jeff Hardy has been struggling with a nerve problem in his arm which is causing some numbness in his fingers. The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the Charismatic Enigma is also suffering from a leg injury that he suffered as part of an entrance.

The injuries are mounting up for WWE right now with Shinsuke Nakamura scheduled to face Hardy this past week but was sidelined after being bitten by a police dog, Sami Zayn reported being out of action until 2019 with two torn rotator cuffs and Randy Orton recently undergoing knee surgery.

WWE's roster is looking particularly bleak heading into SummerSlam season, but luckily the likes of Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan could make their return in time for "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

What's next?

Jeff Hardy can continue to wrestle despite the injury, which means that he will continue to appear on SmackDown Live but won't be taking as many risks in the ring.

Should Jeff Hardy still be competing despite injury? Have your say in the comments section below...

