WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena's "Chosen one" set to move up to main roster soon?

Could this NXT Superstar get the push that John Cena wants to see happen?

John Cena

What's the story?

WWE's NXT brand has made, or brought to the forefront, many current WWE Superstars who are ruling the roost on RAW and SmackDown, from Kevin Owens to Sasha Banks to Finn Balor, and many more current Superstars.

It seems like there will be another future megastar of the WWE moving to the main roster. According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream could make the switch to the main roster anytime soon.

In case you didn't know...

Dream was a part of WWE's Tough Enough competition in 2015 and in spite of being eliminated, he was signed by the WWE and made his NXT debut in February, 2016.

He's had a 'dream' run (pun intended) since signing for the WWE and his unusual gimmick has won many fans, including 16-time World Champion, John Cena, who had this to say about Dream recently: “You know how in the Star Wars movies the old Jedis can look at the rookie Jedis and be like, ‘I think that’s the one.’ I kinda have a weird, odd midichlorian feeling about Velveteen Dream. I think there’s something special there.”

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer said on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio show that Dream was one of the many Superstars to be sent to the main roster, post-WrestleMania 34, but WWE seemingly held off on the switch as they wanted him to wrestle in one more Takeover match.

After his match against Ricochet at this past weekend's NXT TakeOver: Chicago II, where Dream lost the match, he sent a cryptic message in his post-match interview, claiming "the Dream was over". This interview hinted that the match was Dream's final match in NXT.

What's next?

Dream is one of the hottest commodities in WWE right now and it would be the perfect time to send him to the main roster.

