WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena's role for WWE Live Event in China has been revealed

John Cena returns to the ring in Shanghai

What's the story?

John Cena announced to the WWE Universe at the beginning of this month that he was returning to WWE as part of their Live Event in China on September 1st and his role on the show has now been revealed by PWInsider.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since he defeated Triple H at The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April, over the past few months his personal life has become the topic of a lot of online speculation and it appears that Cena has chosen to remain under the radar.

Earlier this month he Tweeted out that he was working on a "sixth move of doom" which would be ready for the show in Shanghai, which many saw as confirmation that the former 16-time World Champion wouldn't be part of this year's SummerSlam.

The 6th move of doom.

Ready for #WWEShanghai.

Sept 1st. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 3, 2018

The heart of the matter

According to a report from PWInsider, John Cena is scheduled to be part of a six-man tag match at the live event in Shanghai, a match that will see him team up with Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley to take on Constable Baron Corbin, Elias, and Jinder Mahal.

Other matches for the show could give some indication to the direction of the show at SummerSlam since Roman Reigns is set to take on Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins is taking on Dolph Ziggler and Titus Worldwide look set to face The Revival.

What's next?

John Cena is also advertised to be part of the Australian Super Show-Down on October 6th, where he will be in the same building as The Undertaker for the first time since The Greatest Royal Rumble, but it is unknown when Cena will return to WWE TV to pick up a lengthy feud.

Are you excited to see John Cena make his return to the ring? Have your say in the comments section below.