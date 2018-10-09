WWE Rumor Mill: Kurt Angle backstage ahead of Monday Night RAW, future rivalry revealed

Kurt Angle could wrestle again very soon

What's the story?

Per Wrestlingnews.co (first reported by Matthew Degnan), WWE Hall of Famer and Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is currently backstage at tonight's RAW tapings.

It's also being revealed that Angle could potentially enter a feud with "Acting GM of RAW" Baron Corbin aka "Constable" Corbin, in the days to come.

The sources also insinuate that although Angle hasn't wrestled a match for quite some time now, the Olympic gold-medalist could make his in-ring comeback very soon.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle returned to the WWE in April of last year after an 11-year-long hiatus from the company.

Angle has performed all over the world, and since returning to the place where he first gained global notoriety in sports-entertainment -- the WWE -- the man has been depicting the role of Monday Night RAW's General Manager.

Notwithstanding, it was on the 20th August, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW that the red brand's Commissioner Stephanie McMahon ordered Angle to take a 'vacation'; besides also appointing Baron Corbin as the Acting GM of RAW.

The heart of the matter

As noted above, Kurt Angle is presently believed to be backstage at tonight's tapings of Monday Night RAW which takes place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Angle is said to have been training for an in-ring return for quite some time now, and the RAW GM is likely to compete at Survivor Series this November.

However, Angle possibly competing before Survivor Series, at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, isn't out of the realm of possibility either.

Moreover, the WWE seems to be headed in a direction where all signs point towards them giving fans a possible rivalry between Angle and Baron Corbin. Below is the tweet by Matthew Degnan who first broke the news:

Kurt Angle is backstage at #Raw. Could be seeing his return tonight and starting his angle with Corbin. #WWE — WWE Talking Points (@WWETalkingPoint) October 8, 2018

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on November 2nd, whereas Survivor Series goes down on November 18th.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle wrestle Baron Corbin? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.