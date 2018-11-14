WWE Rumor Mill: Kurt Angle reportedly written out of all Survivor Series storylines

Drew McIntyre defeated Kurt Angle last week on Raw

What's the story?

Kurt Angle wasn't present on this week's episode of Raw, and according to PWInsider he was originally supposed to be part of the men's traditional Survivor Series match but was replaced by Finn Balor.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle was originally one of the leaked names that were set to be on the men's traditional Survivor Series team for the second year in a row, after last week on Raw he was defeated in the main event by Drew McIntyre which meant that he was unable to become the team captain.

There have been rumors suggesting this match was Angle passing the torch over to Drew McIntyre since the Scottish star was able to deliver an Angle Slam before he went on to force Angle to tap to his own Ankle Lock.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently leaked the list of names for the men's Survivor Series team but this week on Raw, Finn Balor was added to the match instead of Kurt Angle, which was reportedly a last minute change.

“I don’t know what the cause was for the change but a week ago was a week ago, the plan was for Kurt Angle to be in that match and not Finn Balor. So for whatever reason they decided with that Drew McIntyre match that they were writing Kurt out of storylines for now and Finn Balor was the one to take his place," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

The fact that Angle wasn't part of this week's Raw and is rumored to have passed the torch over to Drew McIntyre last week has fuelled retirement speculation, but right now it is unknown what the future holds for Kurt Angle on Monday Night Raw.

Do you think Kurt Angle is done with WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...