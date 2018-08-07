WWE Rumor Mill: Latest update on Matt Hardy possibly retiring from Pro Wrestling and his recent injury scare

Matt Hardy will reportedly undergo rehab treatment

What's the story?

WWE veteran Matt Hardy has recently sparked a rumor of him potentially retiring from in-ring competition, via his official Twitter handle and has seemingly sent the entire wrestling world into a frenzy.

However, during the recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer opened up on Hardy's latest cryptic tweets and also further discussed what the future holds for the leader of the Woken Warriors.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his Pro Wrestling debut in 1992, Matt Hardy initially started working for the WWE in 1994 as an enhancement talent, up until the point when he signed a full-time contract with the company in 1998.

Following their signing with the WWE, both Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy earned an immense amount of success, that eventually saw the two men cement their place as one of the greatest tag teams of all time in Pro Wrestling history.

Matt and Jeff Hardy- collectively known as The Hardy Boyz- are a record nine-time WWE Tag Team Champions and have also captured tag team gold for promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, House of Glory, and even Crash Lucha Libre.

Following an absence of almost seven years from the WWE, The Hardy Boyz made their return to the company at WrestleMania 33, when they eventually won the Raw Tag Team Titles on their first night back in the company.

The heart of the matter

In the latest installment of The Wrestling Observer, respected Pro Wrestling journalist Meltzer reported that Matt Hardy's latest set of cryptic tweets are apparently not an indication towards the fact that he's retiring from in-ring competition. However, Hardy is seemingly trying to point out the fact that he won't be wrestling forever.

In addition, Meltzer also noted that Hardy will reportedly undergo rehab treatment, following the revelation of his recent injury scare.

What's next?

With Matt Hardy currently set to undergo rehab treatment, it now looks like Bray Wyatt will instead have to focus towards his singles career for the time being.

We wish Matt Hardy a speedy recovery.