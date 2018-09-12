Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Leaked Photo Could Have Revealed The Entire Evolution Card 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
7.32K   //    12 Sep 2018, 01:17 IST

Evolution looks set to be incredible!
Evolution looks set to be incredible!

What's the story?

Evolution takes place on October 28th and so far only two matches have been officially announced with Trish Stratus taking on Alexa Bliss and Lita colliding will longtime rival Mickie James, but a recently leaked document seems to reveal the rest of the historic card.

In case you didn't know...

There are a number of legends who have seemingly been approached to appear at Evolution but there are still some including Gail Kim, AJ Lee, and Sable who won't be part of this historic show despite playing a huge part in the Women's Revolution when they were part of the company.

There are only two matches currently announced for Evolution but it was confirmed that the Raw, SmackDown, NXT UK and NXT Women's Championships would be on the line as well as the final of the Mae Young Classic.

The heart of the matter

The following image has been circulating on Social Media over the past few hours which seems to reveal the entire line up for Evolution in less than six weeks' time.

This image shows matches between former Women's Champion Melina and Naomi, the main event of Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey as well as the returning Kelly, Kelly, Ivory and Beth Phoenix all being involved in tag team Championship action will mean that the Women will be given Tag Team Championships as part of the show.

There is also a special announcement set to take place which could be the Championship announcement, the NXT UK Women's Championship match and a segment that will include the cast of Netflix series GLOW.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from the Nassau Coliseum in New York and given the fact that there are still six weeks to go until the show officially takes place, this is an interesting line-up that may or may not be the card that WWE goes with.

Do you think this is the best use of WWE's past, present, and future? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
